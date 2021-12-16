Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,877 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,244,000 after acquiring an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $401.63 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.03.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.