Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dec 16th, 2021

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the November 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 681,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

