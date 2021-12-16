Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the November 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 681,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.