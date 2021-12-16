Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SIX opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

