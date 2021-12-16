SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.87. SkyWest has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $61.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.