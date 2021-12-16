Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $142.26

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $142.26 and last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 156085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.27 and a 200-day moving average of $173.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

