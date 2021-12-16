SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 168 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.97. The firm has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

