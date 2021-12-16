SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

ABT stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.13. 117,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

