Smartshare Reaches Market Cap of $360,378.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $360,378.00 and $5,898.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00087157 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002539 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars.

