Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTMO. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,975,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

