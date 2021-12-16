SolGold (LON:SOLG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SOLG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.74) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.74) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

SOLG stock opened at GBX 24.45 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £560.84 million and a P/E ratio of -21.91. SolGold has a twelve month low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.80.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

