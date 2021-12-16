Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,652,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 362,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Southern Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.