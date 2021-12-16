Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Southwest Airlines traded as low as $39.33 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 13093294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,763 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.