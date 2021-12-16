Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Trading Up 3.9%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) shares shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.81. 8,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 439,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOVO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

