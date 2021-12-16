SP Asset Management Has $14.66 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $235.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

