S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $469.80 Average PT from Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $469.80.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

SPGI traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $478.52. 19,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,016. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $481.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.02 and its 200-day moving average is $435.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

