Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) vs. Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Head-To-Head Review

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services 115.47% -2.40% 507.32% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Worldline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Worldline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 3.41 -$2.30 million N/A N/A Worldline $3.14 billion 2.33 $186.99 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sparta Commercial Services and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Worldline 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worldline beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and digital preservation services. The TSS segment provides point of sale, payment application and value added, estate management, maintenance, and repair solutions. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

