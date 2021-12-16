SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

RWO stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,631. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $55.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

