SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.68 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

