SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.79

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 50064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index.

