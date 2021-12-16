SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Trimmed by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

