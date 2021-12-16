SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 371,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,732,438 shares.The stock last traded at $42.39 and had previously closed at $41.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.