SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $506.43. 81,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

