SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Cut by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $141,000.

MDY stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $506.22. 55,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,529. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.09 and its 200-day moving average is $498.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

