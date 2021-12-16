Spendcoin Price Down 44.5% Over Last Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.09 or 0.00211284 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

