Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £976.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 132.80 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.57).
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.