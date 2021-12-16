Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £976.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 132.80 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.57).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

