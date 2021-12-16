Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE SR opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

