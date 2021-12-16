Spire Wealth Management Buys 40,000 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 3,333.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

