Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.