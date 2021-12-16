Spire Wealth Management Has $196,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

