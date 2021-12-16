Spire Wealth Management Has $227,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

ATVI opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

