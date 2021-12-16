Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

TDS opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

