Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 879,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

