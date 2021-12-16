Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,020 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

