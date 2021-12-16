Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.87. 39,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,101. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.