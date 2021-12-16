Spirit Airlines, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.