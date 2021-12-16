Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

SRC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,686. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

