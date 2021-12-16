Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Joseph P. Schneider Purchases 10,000 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPWH opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.