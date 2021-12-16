Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $173,718,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $643.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

