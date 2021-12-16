Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 7,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

