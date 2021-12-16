Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires 551 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.9% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after buying an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

