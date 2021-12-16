Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 5.8%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shares were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 102,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 640,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 1,243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

