SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

FLOW stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 58.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

