SQZ Biotechnologies’ (SQZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $35.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SQZ Biotechnologies news, Director Amy W. Schulman purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 193.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

