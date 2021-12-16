SQZ Biotechnologies’ (SQZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $35.17.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 193.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
