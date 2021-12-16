SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Gap Up to $78.16

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.16, but opened at $80.44. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $79.15, with a volume of 20,598 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.60.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

