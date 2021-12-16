S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 119,769 shares.The stock last traded at $30.50 and had previously closed at $30.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,226 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

