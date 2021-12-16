St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Trading Up 3.9%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of St Barbara from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

