StableXSwap (STAX) Market Capitalization Tops $19.41 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $630.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,356.12 or 0.99165548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032961 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.57 or 0.00999872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

