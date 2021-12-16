Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sells $701,280.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

