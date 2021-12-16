Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.07.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

