Startcoin Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Startcoin has a market cap of $66,002.80 and $25.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010664 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00177919 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.21 or 0.00538898 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Startcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

